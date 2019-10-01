Prime Minister takes notices of public pending applications, directs resolve in month

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the delay tactics adopted by the officials in the public sector departments, sources said on Tuesday.The prime minister has directed all Federal and provincial departments to solve all pending cases within a month weeks.

He also directed all public sector departments to ensure immediate resolve of public issues.Khan said the public confidence should be reposed in the government departments. He directed the departments to mention deliver time at their respective websites, adding that in this way public will be informed about the time frame of their requested work.

PM Khan has directed chief ministers of all four provinces and secretaries to keep him inform about the developments.According to the notification, a large number of applications are pending in the government offices.

The PM office in this regard received a large number of application regarding pending applications for license, NOC and domicile etc.