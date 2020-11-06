Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant posts in ministries, divisions: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took strict notice of the top vacant posts in various ministries and divisions.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took strict notice of the top vacant posts in various ministries and divisions.

He said the federal cabinet had decided in its last meeting to complete the process of appointments on these positions within 90 days.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said that the government had constituted a restructuring committee headed by Dr Ishrat Hussain for merging irrelevant departments aiming to improve the overall efficiency the government's institutions.

He said the process was in suspension due to litigation and stay orders by the various courts.

Another reason of non-appointments of capable officers on vacant posts was bureaucratic hurdles, he said, adding this practice was badly affecting the efficiency of the department.

Brain drain was started due to non-utilization of professional capabilities of competent officers in the past, Shibli Faraz expressed.