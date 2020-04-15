Prime Minister takes strong notice of campaign on social media against superior judiciary, Chief justice of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took a very strong notice of the recent campaign on social media in which uncalled, immoderate and intemperate language had been used against the superior judiciary and chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took a very strong notice of the recent campaign on social media in which uncalled, immoderate and intemperate language had been used against the superior judiciary and chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The prime minister had directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to look into the malicious campaign and depute a team of suitable officers to track down the culprits involved therein and take necessary legal action as per the laws, a Prime Minister Office press release said.