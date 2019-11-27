UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Taking Bold Steps In Interest Of Country: Shehryar Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:24 PM

Prime Minister taking bold steps in interest of country: Shehryar Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran khan was taking bold steps in interest of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran khan was taking bold steps in interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that the prime minister made decision to extended the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamer Javed Bajwa keeping in view the internal and external national affairs.

He pointed out the world was witnessing Indian aggression along the Line of Control and the bloodbath in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The minister further said the extension of COAS was purely based on sincerity with masses, adding, Federal cabinet had approved the amendment in the Rule 255 for extending the tenure of the COAS and this practice was also followed by the past regimes.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always followed the constitution, respected the court's verdict and put its all efforts for the independence of judiciary during the regime of Pakistan People's Party.

"Time will prove the sincerity of the government and concept of ' Naya Pakistan' will change the life of common man in near future", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Naya Pakistan Man Independence Afridi All Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

59 minutes ago

All Parties Conference on Kashmir situation on Dec ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor praised performance of Metropolitan Corporat ..

2 minutes ago

SAB discusses sugar price

2 minutes ago

Permitting duty free vehicle import to overseas Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Claims Egypt's Prosecution Misuses ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.