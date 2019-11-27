Prime Minister taking bold steps in interest of country: Shehryar Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran khan was taking bold steps in interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that the prime minister made decision to extended the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamer Javed Bajwa keeping in view the internal and external national affairs.

He pointed out the world was witnessing Indian aggression along the Line of Control and the bloodbath in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The minister further said the extension of COAS was purely based on sincerity with masses, adding, Federal cabinet had approved the amendment in the Rule 255 for extending the tenure of the COAS and this practice was also followed by the past regimes.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always followed the constitution, respected the court's verdict and put its all efforts for the independence of judiciary during the regime of Pakistan People's Party.

"Time will prove the sincerity of the government and concept of ' Naya Pakistan' will change the life of common man in near future", he added.