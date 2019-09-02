UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Taking Keen Interest In Karachi's Development: Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:43 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the progress and development of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the progress and development of Karachi.

During his visit to K-IV water supply project at Keenjhar Lake, Imran Ismail said that the incumbent government was working round the clock for the completion of projects of mass transit, drainage of sewerage water and other development schemes, according to a statement.

The Governor said that the K-IV project would be completed soon, as the officers concerned were putting their best efforts for its completion.

He said that the K-IV project would overcome water scarcity in Karachi.

Imran Ismail, who was flanked by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, was briefed in detail by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General about the K-IV project.

