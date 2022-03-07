Prime Minister, Tariq Bashir Cheema discuss overall political situation

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Matters relating to overall political situation in the country were discussed in the meeting.

The Minister for Housing apprised the prime minister in detail about the progress of low-cost housing projects for the country's lower and middle income classes.

The prime minister while reiterating the government's commitment to ensure the provision of respectable housing facilities to people directed the institutions concerned to utilize all resources to achieve the objective.