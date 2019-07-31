UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Tasks Governor KPK To Increase Contacts With Political Leadership Of Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tasked Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to increase contacts with political leadership of Afghanistan and said best relationships at all levels between the two neighbour countries were in the interest of people of the region and to achieve common goals.

The prime minister was talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, who called on him at the PM Office.

The prime minister directed the governor to make contacts with his Afghan counterparts and play his role to further strengthen relationship between the two countries.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in this connection, will invite Governors of various provinces of Afghanistan to Pakistan and he himself will also visit Afghanistan.

