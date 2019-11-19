UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Telephones Newly Elected President Of Sri Lanka

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to felicitate him on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to felicitate him on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister said that the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of President Rajapaksa.

He hoped that the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Rajapaksa's stewardship. The excellent Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed during the telephonic conversation.

The two leaders reciprocated each other's desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

President Rajapaksa accepted the invitation.

