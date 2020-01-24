UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Terms Change In UK Travel Advice Great News For Pakistan Economy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:56 PM

Prime Minister terms change in UK travel advice great news for Pakistan economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the change in travel advice by the United Kingdom a great news and said it would address two most important economic issues facing Pakistan today employment and current account deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the change in travel advice by the United Kingdom a great news and said it would address two most important economic issues facing Pakistan today employment and current account deficit.

"This is great news as it will address two most important economic issues facing Pakistan today: employment & our current account deficit, by bringing in tourism & investment which in turn will provide employment opportunities especially for our youth," the prime minister said in his twitter message

