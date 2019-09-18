UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Terms Ghotki Incident A Conspiracy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

Prime Minister terms Ghotki incident a conspiracy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent unpleasant incident of attack at a Hindu temple in Ghotki, Sindh terming it a conspiracy and an act of sabotage before his address to the United Nations General Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent unpleasant incident of attack at a Hindu temple in Ghotki, Sindh terming it a conspiracy and an act of sabotage before his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

All the minority communities and their holy places were fully protected inside Pakistan and they were free to practice their religion without any fear, he said while addressing a press conference after inaugurating round-the-clock functional Torkham Border Terminal.

He said,"Our religion islam and the Constitution of Pakistan give full protection to the rights of minorities." Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also assured protection to the minoritiesThe prime minister said the Gotki incident was a conspiracy to tarnish Pakistan's image at a time when he was going to address the United Nations to take up the issue of Kashmir.

He said nobody would be allowed to target the minorities or their holy places, and assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

