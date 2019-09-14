(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :About the US president's announcement to cancel talks with the Taliban, the prime minister termed it unfortunate and expressed the hope that it would be a temporary thing.

President Donald Trump, he hoped, would get the talks going again. There was no other solution; no military solution to the Afghan issue, the only way out was to getting back to the dialogue table, he added.

He said Pakistan had been playing its part for durable peace in Afghanistan and encouraging all parties for dialogue.

About the country's economy, Imran Khan maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had inherited the worst economic woes as no other regime in the past had to face.

His government, he said, faced the biggest current account deficit causing pressure on rupee and leading to inflation. But the good news was that due to the most difficult decisions, that deficit had been narrowed down to 70 per cent and the economy was now going in the right direction.

After completion of five years, he said, the PTI government would leave behind 'a surplus economy', and it would be the last International Monetary Fund (IMF) package for the country.

To another query, the prime minister maintained that the IMF had not dictated anything which was against the country's sovereignty.

To a question about taking U-turns, Imran Khan said an idiot would not take U-turns whereas an intelligent person always revised his strategy, and cited his decisions during his cricketing career. An idiot would bang his head against a stone-wall, he added.

About the minorities' rights in Pakistan, he said his government had pledged that every Pakistani regardless of the religion would be treated as equal citizens.

He referred to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community, expressing his resolve to protect the religious sites of all minorities. They would open up all such sites, he added.

He said mistreatment of the minorities was against the Constitution of Pakistan, the religion of islam and the principles of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Whereas the difference could be seen in India where the Bharatiya Janata Party government, under the control of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), was in power which was persecuting the minorities, he added.

The prime minister said they had already introduced a 'New (Naya) Pakistan' in which rule of law was supreme. There was no precedent in the country's history when the mega corrupt elements were put into jails like it happened now.

There were not a single corruption case against any incumbent minister or the prime minister as none of them had any conflict of interests, he added.

The government was devolving powers at the local levels to empower the local populace, he said, adding the government was actually taking the most difficult decisions ever taken in the country's history.

He also cited the improvement in the power sector by controlling the losses and theft.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said what his government did had never been done by the previous regimes. The people would soon see the difference as the country was heading in the right direction and it would go from strength to strength, he added.