Prime minister tests positive for COVID-19; isolates at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at his residence, his Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan revealed on Twitter.

On Thursday, the prime minister had got his COVID jab and had appealed the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill said on Twitter that the prime minister was having mild symptoms with a light fever and cough.

He also advised the people not to link the prime minister's testing positive with the efficacy of vaccine as it took weeks for the medicine to build immunity.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the prime minister experienced some symptoms on the day of getting vaccine.

"Some people questioning the efficacy of vaccination since he was vaccinated Thursday evening. The symptoms take a few days before manifesting. Hence it is certain that PM had been infected PRIOR to vaccination. So please do vaccinate," he said on Twitter.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid prayed for health of the prime minister and hoped that he would recuperate very soon.

As the news of Prime Minister testing positive for COVID-19 broke, the social media pages flooded with the posts conveying good wishes for the prime minister.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the prayers of the people of Pakistan were with the prime minister for his good health.

Besides the cabinet members, the politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties, his followers, celebrities and netizens expressed their good wishes for the prime minister as #ImranKhan started to trend on Twitter.

In its third wave, Pakistan was witnessing sharp surge in COVID cases as during last 24 hours 3,876 new cases have been reported from across the country against 40,946 tests taking the positivity ration to an alarming 9.47 percent. 42 deaths have been reported while another 58 patients are in critical condition.

On Friday, the prime minister visited Malakand University to inaugurate a newly constructed block and Swat Motorway to open three tunnels.

On March 15, President Arif Alvi and his spouse Begum Samina Alvi also got their COVID vaccine as the government was yet vaccinating the people of aged 60 and above in the initial phase.