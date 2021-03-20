Prime minister tests positive for COVID-19; isolates at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at his home, his Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Faisal Sultan announced on Twitter.

On Thursday, the prime minister had got his COVID jab and had appealed the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

The prime minister was having mild symptoms with a light fever and cough. He also prayed for his early recovery, Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill said on Twitter.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the prime minister experienced some symptoms on the day of getting vaccine.

"Some people questioning the efficacy of vaccination since he was vaccinated Thursday evening. The symptoms take a few days before manifesting. Hence it is certain that PM had been infected PRIOR to vaccination. So please do vaccinate," he said on Twitter.

The Ministry of National Health and Services also clarified that the prime minister was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus.

"He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for any vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccine," according to the ministry.

As the news of Prime Minister testing positive for COVID-19 broke, the social media pages flooded with the posts conveying good wishes for the prime minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "Wishing my Prime Minister (Imran Khan) a quick recovery and good health." Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz also prayed for recovery of the prime minister and said in wake of third wave, the government was taking effective measures to overcome the pathogen.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed prayed for health of the prime minister and hoped that he would recuperate very soon.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the prayers of the people of Pakistan went to the prime minister for his good health.

While praying for quick recovery of the prime minister, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the "recent spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate is alarming and we all need to be extra careful and strictly follow safety protocols." Besides the cabinet members, the politicians from both ruling and opposition parties, his followers, celebrities and netizens expressed their good wishes for the prime minister as #ImranKhan started to trend on Twitter.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal ministers Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Hammad Azhar and Ali Haider Zaidi, governors of Punjab and KP, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Ameen, cricket start Shaihd Afridi and renowned actor Humanyun Saeed are among many who conveyed their good wishes for the prime minister.

In its third wave, Pakistan was witnessing sharp surge in COVID cases as during last 24 hours 3,876 new cases have been reported from across the country against 40,946 tests taking the positivity ration to an alarming 9.47 percent. 42 deaths have been reported while another 58 patients are in critical condition.

On Friday, the prime minister visited Malakand University to inaugurate a newly constructed block and Swat Motorway to open three tunnels.