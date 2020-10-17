UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Thanked The Tiger Force Volunteers For Their Contributions During COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

Prime minister thanked the Tiger Force volunteers for their contributions during COVID-19

The prime minister thanked the Tiger Force volunteers for their contributions during COVID-19, in health and environment sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The prime minister thanked the Tiger Force volunteers for their contributions during COVID-19, in health and environment sectors.

Repeatedly advising the volunteers not to interferer in city administration's working, he acquainted them of their role limited to just reporting the hoarding and overpricing through the exclusive web portal that would prompt action by the district administration.

Recalling tremendous public support, he got for building cancer hospital, he said the public support could do wonders and that the great nations like Pakistanis, always stood to support the country in any difficult situation.

He said the Tiger Force's cooperation would help curb inflation and hoarding besides assisting the government in its 10 Billion Trees Tsunami to mitigate effects of climate change.

He told the audience that the country got reduced wheat crop consequent to damaging untimely rains during last two years; however the government had already made imported the commodity to make up the deficiency.

Calling hoarding a "scourge" the prime minister said the government had devised a plan to curb the monopoly of sugar mill owners who so far used to announce sugar prices on their own.

In his address, SAPM Usman Dar lauded the prime minister's vision to launch Tiger Force initiative which had remarkably assisted the government in ration scheme, Ehsaas registration, in hospitals as well as for tree plantation.

He asked the district administration to respect the volunteers as they offered their services for national development without any financial benefit.

He also condemned the opposition for criticizing the Tiger Force and said rather it was an ideological force for public and national service.

The SAPM said the government allocated Rs 100 billion for Kamyab Jawan Program to provide Rs 100,000 to 25 millions for business.

The youths were being given loans only on personal guarantee for start-ups, he added. He said the government spent Rs 10 billion to train the youth skillfully in computing, artificial intelligence and software development.

The SAPM said the Tiger Force portal would bring digital governance and make youth part of the government's decision making.

The documentary films on Tiger Force's services, theme song and on the career and struggle of Imran Khan were also played.

