Prime Minister Thanks EU For 30 Million Humanitarian Aid For Flood-hit Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Prime Minister thanks EU for 30 million humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked the European Union for allocating 30 million in a new humanitarian aid for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan

"Grateful to European Union, particularly President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission for the announcement of 30 million in new EU humanitarian aid for Pakistan," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the gravity of food and health challenges in the flood-ravaged areas could be met through deeper cooperation from the world.

The announcement for 30 million aid came during the visit of Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic to Pakistan.

According to the European Commission, the new funding aims to address urgent needs such as shelter, water and sanitation, food and nutrition, health, protection, education in emergencies and cash assistance, focusing on the most affected areas of the country, notably Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Given the scale of the crisis, psychological support needs would also be addressed, it added.

