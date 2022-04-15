Prime Minister thanks German chancellor for felicitation message

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Friday thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for conveying felicitations after he assumed the office of the prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Friday thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for conveying felicitations after he assumed the office of the prime minister.

"Many thanks, Vielen Danke, Chancellor Olaf Scholz," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said he looked forward to working closely with the German chancellor to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing and multifaceted relations between Pakistan and Germany.

"Our partnership for regional peace and development remains crucial," he remarked.

