Prime Minister thanks Indian counterpart for condolences over flood losses in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a Twitter post, expressed his confidence that with their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan would InshaAllah overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity, and rebuild their lives and communities.