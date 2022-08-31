- Home
- Prime Minister thanks Indian counterpart for condolences over flood losses in Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 09:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan.
The prime minister, in a Twitter post, expressed his confidence that with their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan would InshaAllah overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity, and rebuild their lives and communities.