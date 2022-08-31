UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Thanks Indian Counterpart For Condolences Over Flood Losses In Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a Twitter post, expressed his confidence that with their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan would InshaAllah overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity, and rebuild their lives and communities.

