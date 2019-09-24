Prime Minister thanks Iranian leadership for unequivocal support for Kashmiri people

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly and thanked the Iranian leadership for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly and thanked the Iranian leadership for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

Both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed regional developments, a PM House statement issued here Tuesday said.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan's desire to further strengthen good neighbourly relations with Iran and build mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas.

He thanked the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

The Prime Minister also discussed the current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, created by India 's unilateral and illegal actions that pose a grave risk to regional peace and security.

Speaking on the gross human rights violations in IOJ&K, the Prime Minister emphasized the urgent need to lift curfew and other restrictions imposed on Kashmiri population for 50 days.

Both sides agreed to fast track implementation of the bilateral agreements, concluded during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran, earlier thisyear.