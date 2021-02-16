UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Thanks Overseas Pakistanis For Sending $500 Mln In 5 Months Through Roshan Digital Accounts

Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:44 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank's Roshan Digital Accounts and sending $500 million to the country in just five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank's Roshan Digital Accounts and sending $500 million to the country in just five months.

"Momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in last six weeks alone," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister in his tweet also mentioned the opening of 87,833 Roshan Digital Accounts from 97 countries.

