Prime Minister thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending $500 mln in 5 months through Roshan Digital Accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank's Roshan Digital Accounts and sending $500 million to the country in just five months.

"Momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in last six weeks alone," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister in his tweet also mentioned the opening of 87,833 Roshan Digital Accounts from 97 countries.