Prime Minister Thanks President Xi Jinping For Assistance Of RMB 400 Mln For Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed gratitude to President of China Xi Jinping for assistance package of RMB 400 million for flood affectees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed gratitude to President of China Xi Jinping for assistance package of RMB 400 million for flood affectees in Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Highly grateful to H.

E. President Xi Jinping for Chinese assistance package of RMB 400 million, up from initial RMB 100 million, for flood victims in Pakistan.""This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much needed relief to the people," he added.

