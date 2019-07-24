Prime Minister Thanks PTI's Social Media Volunteers
Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:13 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday thanked the volunteers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media for their timely updates and highlighting the positive mood during his three-day visit to the United States
The prime minister in his latest tweet said, "I would like to thank the volunteers of PTI social media who worked round the clock during our US visit, giving timely updates and capturing the positive mood in DC."