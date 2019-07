Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday thanked the volunteers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media for their timely updates and highlighting the positive mood during his three-day visit to the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday thanked the volunteers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI social media for their timely updates and highlighting the positive mood during his three-day visit to the United States

The prime minister in his latest tweet said, "I would like to thank the volunteers of PTI social media who worked round the clock during our US visit, giving timely updates and capturing the positive mood in DC."