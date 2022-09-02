UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Thanks Turkey, Belgium, Uzbekistan For Support To Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Prime Minister thanks Turkey, Belgium, Uzbekistan for support to flood affectees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday thanked Turkey, Belgium and Uzbekistan for their support to the people affected by floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday thanked Turkey, Belgium and Uzbekistan for their support to the people affected by floods in Pakistan.

In series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the PM thanked Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo for sending humanitarian assistance to support the flood victims in Pakistan. "At the moment, Pakistanis are fighting one of the world's gravest natural calamities and need the international community to stand by them." He also expressed gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the relief goods his country had sent for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

"The people of Pakistan greatly acknowledge the kind gesture of support at this time of need.

With the help of our friends, we will build back better," he added.

In another tweet he said he had the pleasure of meeting a high-powered Turkish delegation on Friday led by Turkish Minister for Interior Sleyman Soylu and Minister for Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum.

"The delegation was here on the instruction of my brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan." The delegation came to express Turkey's solidarity with Pakistan at this most difficult time in the country's history.

"We derive great strength and confidence from Turkey's support and cannot thank President Erdogan enough. This visit reflects unwavering bond of brotherhood between us."

