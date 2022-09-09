Prime minister thanks UAE president for announcing 50 million AED as a first tranche of relief assistance

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The prime minister also thanked the UAE president for announcing 50 million AED as a first tranche of relief assistance.

He further said the United States and the United Kingdom had also announced the humanitarian relief aid of $ 31 million and 15 million Pounds, respectively.

The prime minister also appreciated the United Nations for launching a flash appeal of $160 million aid to help the flood affected people in Pakistan.

He said Turkey had dispatched more relief goods through Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train service.

The prime minister also highlighted the huge challenge of post-flood contagious diseases including water-born in flood affected areas, especially in Sindh.

Giving an overall picture of financial losses caused by the flood devastation including the destruction of infrastructure and agricultural produce, he said, the country's economy had suffered an estimated loss of US $ 20 billion.

The prime minister also mentioned the economic challenges faced by the country due to inflationary trends in the international market, energy crisis due to Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US $ 20 billion spent on the import of petroleum products alone had put a big dent to the country's foreign exchange reserves, he added.

He criticized the previous government for not taking timely decisions and making deals on the import of gas during the COVID-19 pandemic when LNG was available at $3 per MMBTU as against the current $40, which caused problems for the country.

The prime minister reiterated that it was time to come together to address the problems of people. "Where you want to take this nation by poisoning the politics and creating divide in society," he remarked.

"Politics can be done later. Come together to save people, economy and the country," the prime minister remarked.

