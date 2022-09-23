UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Address 77th Session Of UNGA Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will highlight the massive devastation left behind by the deadly climate-induced floods.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York today (Friday).

In his address, the Prime Minister will highlight the massive devastation left behind by the deadly climate-induced floods.

Later on, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and will attend a Zoom meeting with US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Co-Founder Malala Fund Malala Yousafzai will also call on the Prime Minister.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will depart for London after completing his five-day official visit of the United States.

Related Topics

Assembly Malala Yousafzai Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Visit London Jackson New York United States

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

2 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

4 hours ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

13 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.