Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York today (Friday).

In his address, the Prime Minister will highlight the massive devastation left behind by the deadly climate-induced floods.

Later on, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and will attend a Zoom meeting with US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Co-Founder Malala Fund Malala Yousafzai will also call on the Prime Minister.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will depart for London after completing his five-day official visit of the United States.