Prime Minister To Address Nation Tonight: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (today) will address the nation at 9:00 p.m tonight.
She made this announcement while using her twitter handle.