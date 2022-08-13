UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Address Nation Tonight: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (today) will address the nation at 9:00 p.m tonight

She made this announcement while using her twitter handle.

