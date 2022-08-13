Prime Minister to address nation tonight: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (today) will address the nation at 9:00 p.m tonight.

She made this announcement while using her twitter handle.