Prime Minister to address pre-budget business conference on Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a day-long 'Pre-Budget Business Conference' on Tuesday (tomorrow), to explore avenues of consensus-based economic measures with all stakeholders on-board

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of the 'Charter Of Economy' and an inclusive economic policy-making approach, the conference will bring together leaders from a wide range of sectors at a single platform for a vibrant and interactive dialogue.

PM Shehbaz will take stock of the recommendations and proposals presented by the participants for a prosperous economy with a rock-solid foundation for progress and development.

The conference will focus on the PM's vision of a Pakistan where the social, political and economic rights of the people are ensured.

Through mutual consultation, the conference will endeavor to find ways to end the economic strife of the people and help the nation get back on the path to a better future.

The day-long, meaningful and substantive dialogue will feature industry leaders from agriculture, IT, textile, manufacturing and many other business sectors.

The participants of the conference will assess Pakistan's existing economic challenges and devise short, medium and long-term solutions.

The event will focus on the way forward to a prosperous Pakistan with a vibrant economy, where growth is sustainable and inclusive. It will evaluate options and opportunities for employment and business opportunities for all, and eliminate poverty and provide a decent standard of living for all our citizens.

This initiative will also welcome recommendations from these sector-leaders for budget FY 2022-23 across the entire commercial spectrum.

The dialogue will delineate short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to Pakistan's economic challenges. Through an engagement process among stakeholders from the business community, it will also formulate proposals for the 2022-23 budget.

With a consensus �driven approach, the participants of the conference will seek to present actionable recommendations to improve Agriculture, Exports, IT, Textile , food security , General Manufacturing, and Energy sector.

