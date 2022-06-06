UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Address Pre-budget Seminar On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a pre-budget seminar on Tuesday to discuss challenges and opportunities presented by the national economy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I will address pre-budget seminar tomorrow that brings various stakeholders together to discuss challenges & opportunities our economy presents.

We aim to refine ideas for integrated national strategy that encompasses business, IT, agriculture with focus on enhancing exports."

