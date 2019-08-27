UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Advocate Kashmiris' Cause At UN: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Prime Minister to advocate Kashmiris' cause at UN: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the voice of the nation, would advocate the Kashmiris' cause at the United Nations General Assembly while activities would be held across Pakistan every Friday to highlight the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the voice of the nation, would advocate the Kashmiris' cause at the United Nations General Assembly while activities would be held across Pakistan every Friday to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a press conference to brief about the Federal cabinet decisions, she said the prime minister took the cabinet into confidence about the steps taken by the government on the Kashmir issue.

The prime minister told the cabinet about the efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at international forums and the government's strategy for future, she added.

The cabinet endorsed the prime minister's decision to observe every Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day and his efforts to turn the Kashmir issue into a movement.

She said a focal group had been established and during its meeting opposition members Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan Peoples Party supported the government's priorities on Kashmir.

Dr Firdous said Imran Khan had become a voice for the Kashmiris as he had turned the issue of Kashmir into a movement.

Protests on the streets of Pakistan would be a message to the world that it had to do more to resolve the Kashmir issue, she added.

The cabinet discussed different options to give momentum to the Kashmir freedom movement by arranging activities on every Friday.

Students of schools and colleges, labourers, farmers and employees of government departments, hospitals and other institutions would show their solidarity to the Kashmiris' cause sending an effective message to the world about the issue, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that the people, government and the leadership of Pakistan would stand with the Kashmiri people till they achieved their rights.

