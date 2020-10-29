UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Announce A Mega Development Package For South Balochistan Soon

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that he would soon visit South Balochistan and announce a comprehensive development package for uplift of the under developed areas there

Chairing a high level meeting as follow up of National Development Council's meeting of July 24, 2020, the prime minister said that during his visit, he would also break ground for multiple development projects under the proposed package, a PM Office press release said.

Chairing a high level meeting as follow up of National Development Council's meeting of July 24, 2020, the prime minister said that during his visit, he would also break ground for multiple development projects under the proposed package, a PM Office press release said.

Federal Ministers Murad Saeed, Shafqat Mahmood, Zubeda Jalal, Hammad Azhar, Aminul Haq, Syed Ali Zaidi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Faisal Vawda, advisors Abdul Razzak Dawood and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and special assistants to PM Sania Nishtar, Nadeem Babar and Tabish Gohar also attended the meeting.

Besides, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt. General Faiz Hameed, Commander Southern Command Lt General Muhammad Wasim Ashraf, Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, relevant secretaries and senior officers were also part of the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister viewed that the development of South Balochistan was neglected in the past which made the people face poverty and backwardness.

However, he said the incumbent government put the Balochistan's development on priority to bring it at par with other parts of the country. Moreover, the Gwadar Port would also prove to be a milestone for national development, he added.

The prime minister was apprised of the proposed development package for under developed areas of South Punjab including Khuzdar, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Washuk, Lasbela, Gwadar, Panjgur and Turbat.

The briefing also encompassed the development projects related to roads, energy, dam, education, health, agriculture, cattle and fisheries.

