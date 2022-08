Prime Minister to announce big relief for masses, business community: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would announce a big relief for the masses and businessmen shortly

This she said using her twitter handle.