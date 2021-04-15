UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Announce Rs 446 Bn Mega Development Package For Sindh Tomorrow: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

Prime Minister to announce Rs 446 bn mega development package for Sindh tomorrow: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce mega development package of Rs 446 billion for Sindh in Sukkur tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce mega development package of Rs 446 billion for Sindh in Sukkur tomorrow.

In a tweet, he said that this huge amount would be in addition to Rs 1100 billion of Karachi package. He said next two years would be years of development as PTI government was taking all possible steps to end the sense of deprivation among the people of Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

