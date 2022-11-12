Prime Minister to appoint next army chief on merit: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would appoint the next army chief on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would appoint the next army chief on merit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the procedure for the appointment of army chief would be done in line with the Constitution.

"The PM after his return from London would consult with the Ministry of Defence, and would also discuss with the cabinet members while finalizing the name of the next army chief," he said.

"Imran Khan is spreading speculations and politicizing the key appointment for political gains," Ahsan Iqbal said, adding he (Imran) had levelled allegations without any evidence against the institution.