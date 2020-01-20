Prime Minister to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 23, at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 23, at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.

The thematic focus of this session is on 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Forum. In keeping with the significance of this milestone, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organizations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

Two key highlights of the visit include the prime minister's 'keynote address' at the WEF Special Session, and his interaction at the 'Pakistan Strategy Dialogue' with chief executive officers and corporate leaders, a Foreign Office press release here on Monday said.

On the sidelines, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

This will be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the United States since the prime minister's visit to Washington in July 2019. Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives, and representatives of international financial institutions.

Imran Khan will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum's International Media Council. He will also give interviews to major international media outlets.

Throughout his engagements at Davos, the prime minister will share Pakistan's vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace and stability, trade, business and investment opportunities.

He will also highlight the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan's perspective on key regional and international issues.