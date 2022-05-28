UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Consult Political Stakeholders On Charter Of Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Prime Minister to consult political stakeholders on charter of economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on a charter of economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on a charter of economy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, " In 2018, as leader of the Opposition, I proposed the idea of Charter of Economy which was ignored with disdain by the then government.

It is need of the hour now. We are starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on the Charter."

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Twitter 2018 All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

British Kashmiris take to street in UK, demanding ..

British Kashmiris take to street in UK, demanding Yasin's immediate release from ..

23 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

24 seconds ago
 Maryam asks SC to remain impartial

Maryam asks SC to remain impartial

6 minutes ago
 Barrister Danyal cuts cake on Youm-e-Takbeer with ..

Barrister Danyal cuts cake on Youm-e-Takbeer with party workers

27 seconds ago
 5,226 polling stations set up for Balochistan LG p ..

5,226 polling stations set up for Balochistan LG polls

29 seconds ago
 Govt to devise planning to curb load-shedding: Mif ..

Govt to devise planning to curb load-shedding: Miftah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.