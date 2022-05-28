Prime Minister to consult political stakeholders on charter of economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on a charter of economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on a charter of economy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, " In 2018, as leader of the Opposition, I proposed the idea of Charter of Economy which was ignored with disdain by the then government.

It is need of the hour now. We are starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on the Charter."