Prime Minister to continue fight against corrupt 'mafia' : Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the leaders of two main opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would fail to protect the looted money.

In a tweet, he equated the opposition parties' leaders with the "mafia" and said Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue his fight against them.

"Whatever Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif do, they will fail to protect their theft. Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue to fight the entire mafia," the minister tweeted.