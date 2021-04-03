Prime Minister to converse with public in live broadcast on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold conversation with the public and respond to their questions on telephone during a live broadcast on television, radio and digital media at 11.30 a.m on Sunday, April 4.

The public can contact the Prime Minister on phone number 051-9224900.