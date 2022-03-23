Prime Minister to enjoy victory in no-confidence move: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would enjoy victory in no-confidence move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would enjoy victory in no-confidence move.

The Opposition would face defeat in no-confidence move, he said while talking to a private news channels. He said the whole nation was standing behind the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership would win in no-confidence move with full support of the people of Pakistan.

He said a large number of people would participate in the public meeting being organized by PTI in the Federal capital on March 27.

He said Imran Khan will show the cards to Opposition parties in coming days.

He said Imran Khan's popularity is rising after the no-confidence launched by Opposition parties to topple the popular Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.