Prime Minister to highlight Indian atrocities in IOk at int'l fora as 'Ambassador of Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as an 'Ambassador of Kashmir', he would approach each and every international forum to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in the wake of continuous lockdown

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as an 'Ambassador of Kashmir', he would approach each and every international forum to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in the wake of continuous lockdown.

"Kashmir has become a human issue where men, women, elderly and even children are suffering every moment at the hands of Indian occupation forces," he said while addressing a public gathering here at the Khurshid Hassan Khurshid Stadium.

Imran Khan said he wanted to give a clear message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "only a coward person could oppress the people in this way".

He said India would suffer immensely by pursuing the state agenda of Hindu fascism against Muslims and other minorities.

