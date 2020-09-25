UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister To Highlight Kashmir Issue Comprehensively In UNGA: Dr Gill

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Prime Minister to highlight Kashmir issue comprehensively in UNGA: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would highlight the Kashmir issue valiantly, courageously and comprehensively in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) to grab world's attention towards internationally recognized dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would highlight the Kashmir issue valiantly, courageously and comprehensively in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) to grab world's attention towards internationally recognized dispute.

After Imran Khan's address to UNGA last years, the world leaders acknowledged Pakistan's stance on Kashmir cause and sent their delegations to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe the barbaric and stubborn attitude of India with the oppressed Kashmiri people, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said PM was committed to expose Indian atrocities, barbarism and tyranny toward the Kashmiris, those were continuing their struggle to get the basic right to self-determination.

Dr Gill lamented previous government of PML-N for not raising voice in UNGA over Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

Commenting on civil-military leadership relations, he said both were on same page regarding national security matters and continuing journey of development and prosperity.

Due to the prudent policies of the present government, the country's economy was improving while China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was heading in right direction, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's address to All Parties Conference (APC) had mocked the national institutions and amused by India.

Nawaz Sharif was using different tactics to blackmail the government to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), but he would fail in do so, he stated.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC CPEC Jammu Same All Government

Recent Stories

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

25 minutes ago

EU Committed to Reaching Greater Reciprocity, Fair ..

36 seconds ago

Islamabad Int'l Airport to plant 5 lakh trees

38 seconds ago

Two documentaries based on expeditions of mountain ..

42 seconds ago

Pope Francis Speech Expresses Hope in UNGA Speech ..

44 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court appoints Dr Aamir Khalil as a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.