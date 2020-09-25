Prime Minister to highlight Kashmir issue comprehensively in UNGA: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would highlight the Kashmir issue valiantly, courageously and comprehensively in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) to grab world's attention towards internationally recognized dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would highlight the Kashmir issue valiantly, courageously and comprehensively in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) to grab world's attention towards internationally recognized dispute.

After Imran Khan's address to UNGA last years, the world leaders acknowledged Pakistan's stance on Kashmir cause and sent their delegations to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to observe the barbaric and stubborn attitude of India with the oppressed Kashmiri people, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said PM was committed to expose Indian atrocities, barbarism and tyranny toward the Kashmiris, those were continuing their struggle to get the basic right to self-determination.

Dr Gill lamented previous government of PML-N for not raising voice in UNGA over Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

Commenting on civil-military leadership relations, he said both were on same page regarding national security matters and continuing journey of development and prosperity.

Due to the prudent policies of the present government, the country's economy was improving while China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was heading in right direction, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's address to All Parties Conference (APC) had mocked the national institutions and amused by India.

Nawaz Sharif was using different tactics to blackmail the government to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), but he would fail in do so, he stated.