Prime Minister to inaugurate Al-Qadir university :Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Al-Qadir University to promote research among youth.

In a tweet, he said young people would be imparted religious education, modern sciences, Sufism, mysticism and high moral values in the university.

He recalled that Prime minister Imran Khan has already established Namal University to provide high quality training and employable skills, so that the youth of the district could earn a decent living.

The prime minister has also established cancer hospitals in Lahore, Peshawar and (under construction in Karachi) for providing free treatment to the deserving cancer patients.