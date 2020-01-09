Prime Minister to inaugurate Azakhel dry-port on Friday, Peshawar-Jalalabad project to make KP hub of trade, foreign investment: Sheikh Rasheed

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate gigantic Azakhel dry port project in Nowshera District on Friday that would help promote business and trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate gigantic Azakhel dry port project in Nowshera District on Friday that would help promote business and trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways KP Headquarters, the Minister said it was the longstanding demand of business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was fulfilled by the present elected Government in line of their aspirations that benefit people of the province.The project has been completed at cost of Rs510 million, he added.

He said the Federal Government has planned mega projects to strengthen and enhance railways connectivity in KP, adding Peshawar-Jalalabad mega project would connect Pakistan with Afghanistan and Central Asia Republics besides making KP hub of trade, business and investment.

He said the proposed railways track would pass from Loi Shalman Khyber district and would reach Jalalabad Afghanistan after passing through different mountains terrain and beautiful landscapes that would eventually promote tourism in KP.

He said feasibility studies and PC-I of the project was being prepared, adding Afghanistan has shown keen interest in it. He said Rs 60 million has been received for this gigantic project so far.

The Minister said efforts was underway to start one or two new trains from Peshawar to Karachi to help facilitate people of the province.

The government has decided to open Nowshera-Dargai railways section that would help promote tourism in Malakand Division including Swat, Dir, Chitral, Buner, Dir districts, he added.

He said due to prudent reforms and economic policies of the government, he expressed the hope that Pakistan Railways would be made a profitable organization within four years.

Sheikh Rasheed said opposition parties had demonstrated great political wisdom on legislation about service extension and the unity demonstrated by the political forces was a beginning of new political process in the country.

He said atmosphere in the Parliament has been improved that was a good omen for democracy in the country.

The Minister said it had become imperative in the wake of security situation in the region and Gulf states besides massive protest demonstrations in India against Modi fascist policies against Muslims.

He said security forces fully supported democratic process in the country.

To a question about amendments in NAB law, the Minster said the process of accountability would continue and this process would get new impetus after March.

He said economic situation was improving in the country and price hike would be wiped out during next three years.

The Minister said maximum relief has been provided in railways fare to senior citizens, adding a senior citizen aged 65 would pay half fare and up to 75 years would get free traveling facility for four times.