Prime Minister to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will inaugurate the start of celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special announcement for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will inaugurate the start of celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special announcement for youth.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Tomorrow afternoon I will inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a very special announcement especially for our youth."