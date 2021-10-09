UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Inaugurate Celebrations For Rabi Ul Awal

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will inaugurate the start of celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special announcement for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will inaugurate the start of celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special announcement for youth.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Tomorrow afternoon I will inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a very special announcement especially for our youth."

