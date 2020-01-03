Prime Minister To Inaugurate Model Police Station In Mianwali Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:22 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Mianwali on Saturday and would inaugurate a Model Police Station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Mianwali on Saturday and would inaugurate a Model Police Station.
Inspector General Police would brief the prime minister about the special measures regarding police stations in the province.
The Prime Minister would also visit NAMAL Institute, a brief statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.