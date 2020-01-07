Prime Minister to inaugurate New Azakhel Dry port on January 10

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Owing to busy schedule of Prime Minister, Imran Khan the inauguration ceremony of Azakhel Dry-port in Pirpai was postponed, which was scheduled on January 8.A new modern dry port is being established in Pirpai district Nowshera to facilitate business community and boost trade activities in the region that was scheduled to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 8, 2020 during a ceremony.

The project cost is around Rs500m which will increase the trade between Kabul and Islamabad.it was long-standing demand of business community for early completion of the new dry port in Nowshera, which is going to be fulfilled by incumbent government.It is pertinent mention here that Peshawar Railways division had provided over 60 acres of land for the setting the dry port near Pirpai railways station in Nowshera.