Prime Minister To Inaugurate New Building Of Hassan Abdal Railway Station On Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate newly constructed Hassan Abdal railway station on Friday.
According to the Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the railway station has been constructed at a costof Rs 300 million.
The two-storey building of Hassan Abdal railway station covered an area of 24,502 square feet.