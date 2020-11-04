Prime Minister to inaugurate new building of Hassan Abdal railway station on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate newly constructed Hassan Abdal railway station on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the railway station has been constructed at a costof Rs 300 million.

The two-storey building of Hassan Abdal railway station covered an area of 24,502 square feet.