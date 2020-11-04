UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Inaugurate New Building Of Hassan Abdal Railway Station On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Prime Minister to inaugurate new building of Hassan Abdal railway station on Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate newly constructed Hassan Abdal railway station on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate newly constructed Hassan Abdal railway station on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the railway station has been constructed at a costof Rs 300 million.

The two-storey building of Hassan Abdal railway station covered an area of 24,502 square feet.

