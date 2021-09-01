UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Inaugurate Pakistan Property, Construction And Housing Expo 21 On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:32 PM

Prime Minister to inaugurate Pakistan Property, Construction and Housing Expo 21 on Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the three-day Pakistan Property, Construction and Housing Expo 2021 being organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the three-day Pakistan Property, Construction and Housing Expo 2021 being organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Friday.

The Expo, being held at Pak-China Center, will help highlight the various business and investment opportunities in diverse areas of the country's economy with particular focus on construction industry.

Keeping in view the important role of construction industry and over 50 allied sectors in economic development, the present government had announced an amnesty package, which helped starting mega construction projects in the country.

The mega construction projects were not only providing employment to thousands of people but were also promoting the development allied sectors.

Owing to the government's business-friendly policies including the ease of doing business the country's economic indicators were showing positive trends through increased exports, improved foreign exchange reserves, enhanced workers' remittances and reduced current account deficit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange Exports Business Chamber Commerce Government Industry Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

2 hours ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago
 Russia Ready for Dialogue If West Drops Patronizin ..

Russia Ready for Dialogue If West Drops Patronizing Approach - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Goods Delivered to Afghanistan First Time Since Ta ..

Goods Delivered to Afghanistan First Time Since Taliban Takeover - Regional Auth ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel Expands Gaza Strip's Fishing Zone to 15 Nau ..

Israel Expands Gaza Strip's Fishing Zone to 15 Nautical Miles - Palestinian Fish ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.