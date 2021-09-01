Prime Minister to inaugurate Pakistan Property, Construction and Housing Expo 21 on Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the three-day Pakistan Property, Construction and Housing Expo 2021 being organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the three-day Pakistan Property, Construction and Housing Expo 2021 being organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Friday.

The Expo, being held at Pak-China Center, will help highlight the various business and investment opportunities in diverse areas of the country's economy with particular focus on construction industry.

Keeping in view the important role of construction industry and over 50 allied sectors in economic development, the present government had announced an amnesty package, which helped starting mega construction projects in the country.

The mega construction projects were not only providing employment to thousands of people but were also promoting the development allied sectors.

Owing to the government's business-friendly policies including the ease of doing business the country's economic indicators were showing positive trends through increased exports, improved foreign exchange reserves, enhanced workers' remittances and reduced current account deficit.