Prime Minister To Inaugurate Rashakai Economic Zone Soon: Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:09 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurated Rashaki economic zone the first economic zone out of the nine envisaged under the framework of Chinese Pakistan Economic Corridor project as the development in the industrial area was about to complete

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurated Rashaki economic zone the first economic zone out of the nine envisaged under the framework of Chinese Pakistan Economic Corridor project as the development in the industrial area was about to complete.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Auditorium Block in Post Graduate College, Gohati here constructed at a cost of Rs 90 billion in Swabi, he said PM Imran Khan has issued special directives to check and control artificial price-hike in the country.

He said the government has also provided funds to Utility Stores for availability of quality edible items on subsidized rates to masses.

Speaker said "The present government is fully committed to decorate every kid of the nation with ornament of education". He said education network has been laid out in District Swabi that would guarantee the success of coming generation.

Asad Qaiser said PTI government was fulfilling all the pledges being made for reforms in education sector to increase literary rate in the country adding the government has taken concrete steps for promotion of education.

He said that special steps are afoot in district Swabi for providing basic amenities of lives among people of area.

