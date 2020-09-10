Prime Minister to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account on Thursday

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday will inaugurate the Roshan Digital Account, which will provide innovative banking solutions for millions of non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments and investment activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday will inaugurate the Roshan Digital Account, which will provide innovative banking solutions for millions of non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments and investment activities in Pakistan.

According to a press release of PM Office Media Wing, it would be a major initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan, together with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

"For the first time in the country's history, NRPs will be able to remotely open an account through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch, embassy or consulate," it added.

Opening the Roshan Digital Account will require a basic set of information and documents, and only take 48 hours once all documents are complete. The customer can choose either a foreign currency or rupee dominated account, or both. Funds in these accounts will be fully repatriable, without the need for any regulatory approval.