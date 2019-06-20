Prime Minister to inaugurate Sir Syed Express on July 3: Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Sir Syed Express, a Rawalpindi-Karachi bound passenger train, on July 3

Talking to media persons at Rawalpindi Railway Station he said, Pakistan Railways (PR) was finalizing arrangements to inaugurate two more freight trains during the current financial year and the PR would achieve the target to run 40 trains, with old rolling stock and existing staff's strength.

The minister informed that the PR was going to form a committee on Saturday to confirm all the TLA employees.

He said, to help special persons, toilets would be constructed at all the railway stations.

Sheikh Rashid said, "We will announce the railway income of financial year 2018-19 on June 30 and its deficit, which was being reduced despite oil price increase." The PR paid Rs 4.7 billion extra fuel cost during the current financial year, he added.

He said Asif Ali Zardari claimed that his arrest had frightened the country's businessmen, on the contrary they were demanding that all the corrupt elements should be sent behind the bars.

He said today there were two Muslim leagues: Shehbaz and Nawaz.

He said the family politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari was over now. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the last hope of the country, who was effectively working in the best national interest. The PTI government had improved the economy's health, he added.

The minister said Imran Khan was an honest person and was determined to recover the looted wealth from the corrupt elements.

He said the leadership of PML-N had tried to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but they failed to do so.

To another question the minister said that the federal budget 2019-20 would be passed from the National Assembly.

He expressed the hope that the government would sign agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the first week of July and the economic situation of the country would start improving.

He said, "The government today issued a notification for 10,000 jobs in PRs. We will also give 10,000 more jobs soon."The minister said, the Main Line -1 (ML-1) agreement would be finalized and signed within two months, to create 150,000 to 200,000 jobs in the country.