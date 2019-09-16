(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the world leaders on board about the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on the sidelines of upcoming session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

Talking to a private news channel, she said Kashmir was not an internal matter of India. It was rather a nuclear flash point in South Asia.

"The world should realize the importance of resolving the Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people," she added.

The special assistant pointed out that though human right violations in the IOK were being discussed at various international forums but the world community did not seem to prevail on India to normalize situation in the occupied valley.

The IOK had been under curfew for the 43rd consecutive day while the international media had also no access there, she added.

Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan had contacting international leaders constantly to expose Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris after the Narendara Modi government abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5.

She said the 'Kashmir Hour' was observed across Pakistan, while a huge public meeting was held in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren of the IoK. A message was also given to the world that the entire Pakistani nation stood with the Kashmiri people till achievement of their right to self-determination, she added.